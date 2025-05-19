Eddie Hearn Reveals What Must Happen For A Gervonta Davis vs Shakur Stevenson Fight
Gervonta Davis and Shakur Stevenson have been two of the top lightweights in the world for a while now. 'Tank' Davis holds the WBA title at the 135 lbs division and Stevenson the WBC.
Davis is a knockout artist, boasting 28 KO wins in his 30-0-1 record. Stevenson, meanwhile, has a record of 23-0-0 with 11 knockouts, but is more of an elusive fighter who relies more on technical prowess. He relies on managing the distance between him and his oppoents in order to avoid getting hit, and stinging opponents with shots from his side.
Stylistically, it will be an intriguing clash. However, Davis has a rematch lined up against Lamont Roach after their first fight in March ended in a controversial majority draw.
Shakur Stevenson, on the other hand, will fight William Zepeda next. Eddie Hearn reckons with both Davis and Stevenson winning, a showdown has to be next. Speaking to Seconds Out, the Matchroom Boxing head said:
Who else is he 'Tank' going to fight? If he beats Lamont Roach, which is not a given, I really only see that fight for him. But Shakur has got to go out and look good against [William] Zepeda, which I believe he will, and it’s his chance really to back up all the hype.
Hearn also predicted that Gervonta Davis will beat Lamont Roach in a rematch. Roach gave Davis the hardest fight of his career and was willing to stand and trade with 'Tank', which not many fighters decide to do. Their rematch would be one to watch out and the outcome could decide the fate of a Shakur Stevenson clash.
The Latest Boxing News
Shakur Stevenson Reveals Concerns Over Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Rematch
Andy Cruz To Face Hironori Mishiro In IBF Title Eliminator
Tony Bellew Names The Boxer With The Deadliest Right Hand
Tyson Fury "Incoming" For "Business Meeting Today" In Latest Comeback Tease