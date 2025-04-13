Boxing

Lamont Roach Reveals How Much Money Gervonta Davis Missed Out On In Failed Jake Paul Fight

Lamont Roach reveals Gervonta Davis missed out on mega money on failed Jake Paul fight.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach fought out a majority draw when they clashed in March. The controversial fight soon became the focal point of the boxing world. because Tank' Davis took a deliberate knee in the ninth round of the contest that wasn't counted as a knockdown.

The draw decision put the first stain on Davis' otherwise unblemished record. Davis was also in talks to take on Jake Paul after his fight against Roach. Those plans, though, went down the drain because of the fight result and 'Tank' is now set for a rematch against Roach.

Fighting Jake Paul could have sealed a massive payday for Gervonta Davis, and Lamont Roach has now revealed exactly how much money Davis might have missed out on.

In a recent interview with Andre Ward on the All The Smoke podcast, Roach addressed claims that Davis took it easy on him during their fight and how that wouldn't have made much sense since fighting Paul would have secured him as much as $40 million.

They say he’s supposed to fight Jake Paul next, after he was supposed to clean me out. Jake Paul’s going to guarantee you about $40 million if the fight is with a notable person, which is Tank. Why would he take it easy on me? Why would he sacrifice that? Especially if he’s talking about retiring, that’s his exit plan if that’s the case. Why would he do that? That just baffles me.

Lamont Roach

Roach then questioned Ward, saying:

As a fighter, let me ask you, would you ever sacrifice what you've worked so hard for? Your record, your legacy?

Jake Paul also confirmed recently that he was indeed close to sealing a Gervonta Davis showdown. That, however, will have to wait as 'Tank' needs to settle the score with Lamont Roach first.

