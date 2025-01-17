Eddie Hearn Shares Concern For Conor McGregor in Potential KSI Fight
Eddie Hearn has shared his take on a potential fight between Conor McGregor and KSI. McGregor has been rumored for a potential return to the boxing ring.
He was in talks with Logan Paul regarding a potential $500 million showdown. The talks, though, have fizzled out with Paul's renewed focus on his WWE career and Dana White's opposition to the bout.
KSI has since offered to step in and take on McGregor in the mega fight, and Eddie Hearn has now shared his two cents on the potential contest and has analyzed how KSI's awkward stance could be troublesome for the Irish superstar.
Speaking to Bloody Elbow, Hearn says KSI's unorthodox stance caused problems for Tommy Fury. He added that Conor McGregor could potentially face the same issues if he squares off against the social media influencer. The Matchroom Boxing chief said:
The thing is that KSI’s got a real horrible style. Conor’s boxed before but at the same time, you saw in the Tommy Fury fight that KSI has got that kind of style that’s very hard to get hold of. So it’s always going to be a messy, messy fight. So I don’t know, who knows what’s going to happen in that mad mad world? But best of luck to everybody.- Eddie Hearn
Conor McGregor, an alumni of the Crumlin Boxing Club in Ireland, has fought once inside the squared circle. He took on Floyd Mayweather in a massive crossover event in 2017. McGregor managed to survive 10 rounds against arguably the greatest boxer of all time.
While the Irishman hasn't fought since 2021, his star power remains massive and a potential return to Boxing could once again be a huge draw,.
