Manager Confirms Advanced Talks For Blockbuster Conor McGregor vs KSI Bout
KSI's camp is in advanced talks with Conor McGregor regarding a potential boxing fight. McGregor has been heavily linked with a return to the squared circle.
He was touted to take on WWE superstar Logan Paul in a $250 million contest in India. However, the rumors about that contest have faded out.
MORE: Did Logan Paul Just Squash Conor McGregor Boxing Fight Rumors?
KSI has since offered to step in and welcome McGregor back to the sweet science, with his manager now providing a further update on the matter.
Misfit Boxing's Mams Taylor told talkSPORT:
There are talks taking place, and talks are leading to more talks. I know he's interested for a fact. I think no fight makes more sense than this fight for Conor. He was truly unbelievable in the days where he fought Jose Aldo. He's a tough guy, he's a tough challenge for anyone and I think now with the back and forth, it makes sense. I think this will break records and be in the top five biggest selling pay-per-views of all-time.- Mams Taylor
He further added:
I think all sides are motivated by what it can do, they can both sell. There is an underlying respect and disdain there too. I think it will be a massive, massive fight and I can't think of a fight that would be bigger for Conor in terms of numbers.- Mams Taylor
Conor McGregor has been out of action since his 2021 fight against Dustin Poirier in the UFC. He suffered broken leg in that clash and is yet to make a return to the octagon.
