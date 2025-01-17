Logan Paul Leaks Conor McGregor Phone Call About $250 Million Boxing Fight Payday
Logan Paul has leaked his phone call with Conor McGregor regarding a potential boxing fight and its potential $250 million payday.
While the rumors have fizzled out a bit in recent days, Paul has once again stirred the pot in his latest YouTube video, leaking a direct phone call with McGregor discussing the matter. This not only confirmed rumors of discussions, but that the two men themselves were actually doing it.
Paul could be seen in the gym as he talked to the UFC megastar on phone while McGregor said it's a fight that should happen. He said:
This fight can and will happen, my man, for real. This can and will happen.- Conor McGregor
Logan Paul said on his Vlog:
It would be something I’d step away from WWE for, for a second, to go do. I think he’s trying to pressure [UFC CEO Dana White] into making it happen, because he’s owned by the UFC. He can’t f***ing s*** let alone fight without them knowing.- Logan Paul
In a recent appearance on Pardon My Take, however, Dana White shot down talks of the fight, simply say "No."
Conor McGregor has been out of action since 2021. His last fight was at UFC 264 where he suffered a leg break against Dustin Poirier. McGregor was scheduled for a 2024 return at UFC 303 but suffered yet another injury.
Logan Paul, meanwhile, last boxed in an exhibition against Floyd Mayweather. He has become one of the biggest superstars in the WWE in recent times and has recently joined the WWE Raw brand that airs on Netflix every Monday.
However, the massive $250 million paycheck from a potential fight against Conor McGregor could see him return to the ring, as Paul's words in his latest video reveal. Fans will keep a keen eye on how things unfold.
