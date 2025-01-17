Turki Alalshikh Names His Dream Next Fight For Oleksandr Usyk
Turki Alalshikh has named his dream fight for Oleksandr Usyk. The Ukrainian heavyweight has been on a roll and beat Tyson Fury twice in 2024.
There's no word on who Usyk's next opponent could be yet and there have been rumors that he could walk away from the sport alltogether.
Alalshikh, though, wants to see Usyk fight British prodigy Moses Itauma. The 20-year-old knockout artist has often drawn comparisons with Mike Tyson for his performances.
Speaking to talkSPORT, Alalshikh said:
If we have time, I would love to see Itauma vs Usyk. But only if we have time. It will depend if Usyk retires.- Turki Alalshikh
Itauma boasts a professional record of 11-0-0 with nine of his wins coming by knockout. He stopped Demsey McKean in the first round in his last fight.
Speaking of Itauma's career path and the expectations, Alalshikh said:
I still want to see Itauma be the youngest ever heavyweight world champion. I heard information about his sparring with Dubois, and the information is amazing. He can be the biggest talent in Britain and around the world.- Turki Alalshikh
Itauma looks like a promising prospect and could potentially go on to become the heavyweight champion. However, Usyk is an experienced veteran. He is the only undisputed heavyweight champion of the four belt era.
Usyk boasts quality wins over Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, and more. He has beaten both Joshua and Fury twice in spectacular fashion. It's worth keeping an eye on the heavyweight champion's next fight.
