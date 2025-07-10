Boxing

Edgar Berlanga Trades Shots With Oscar De La Hoya, Calls Him A Stripper

"The Chosen One" definitely stole the show at the final press conference ahead of Hamah Sheeraz fight, even going at a legendary promoter.

Johan Alyas Blanco

It's safe to say that Edgar Berlanga and Oscar De La Hoya are not the best of friends.

At the final press conference ahead of his fight against Hamzah Sheeraz, Berlanga verbally went at Golden Boy promoter, Oscar De La Hoya. This exchange came after Berlanga promised to "smack the sh**" out of De La Hoya.

In a press conference filled with tension and trash talk, these two definitely stole the show. Berlanga (23-1, 18 KOs) went off on De La Hoya, bringing up his past and calling the Hall of Famer a stripper. To add insult to injury, the New York-native then pulled a wig out of his duffle bag and threw it at him.

If that wasn't chaotic enough, Berlanga then proceeded to throw money at him. The big question, in my opinion, is how much money did he actually throw.

The beef between Berlanga and De La Hoya dates back to the promoter criticizing Berlanga's fight with “Canelo” Alvarez, calling it a “snooze fest”. 

De La Hoya did not stop talking trash to "The Chosen One", as he on a panel following the press conference to air out some "information" that he had on the 28-year-old. During his rant, he questioned Berlanga's Puerto Rican heritage and called his jewlery fake.

While he's traded words with De La Hoya, Berlanga is soley focused on Sheeraz (21-0-1, 17 KOs) Saturday night. The bout is part of a double main event, that includes Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda for the WBC lightweight title.

Berlanga-Sheeraz is July 12th at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York. It will be streamed live on DAZN PPV, with the main card starting at 6 PM EST/3 PM PST.

