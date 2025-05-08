Terence Crawford’s Coach Reveals Why Canelo Alvarez Lost To Floyd Mayweather
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford are set to clash on September 12 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The fight was made official after the Mexican's win against William Scull on May 3 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It's a blockbuster showdown between two of the best pound-for-pound superstars in the world.
Alvarez is 62-2-2 and his only two career losses have come against Floyd Mayweather and Dmitry Bivol. Alvarez fought Mayweather when he was only 23, suffering a unanimous decision loss.
Crawford's coach Brian Bomack has now looked back on the contest. When asked how Alvarez has changed since being beaten by 'Money' Mayweather, Bomack responds by saying it's all about experience, adding that Alvarez's team shouldn't have put him up against someone like Mayweather at such a tender age.
Speaking to MillCity Boxing, he said:
Experience man, that's experience. And I was surprised that [Oscar] De La Hoya put him on that chopping plot and let him fight Mayweather. I was like, "Why would they do that? Why would they let their main guy up there and do that and make that fight happen?" I didn't understand that. But, look at him now. Look at the figures from them and look at the figures from now.
MORE:Floyd Mayweather Files $100 Million Lawsuit Against Business Insider Over Real Estate Deal Report
When asked whether Canelo Alvarez was too green when he fought Floyd Mayweather, he said:
Hell yeah. Somebody like Mayweather with that IQ, I would have never done that to my young cat. You've got to let fighters grow man, let fighters grow. I haven't seen one mother****** come out here and beat a world beater.
Bomac believes every top fighter needs to be beat in order to grow and become better.
The Latest Boxing News
Rolly Romero Sends Honest Message About Ryan Garcia Crying After Their Fight
Rolly Romero Trashes Talk Of Fighting 'Track Star' Devin Haney
Teofimo Lopez Calls For Fight vs Jaron "Boots" Ennis
Shakur Stevenson Says 'Sounds Good' To Getting Knocked Out By Gervonta Davis