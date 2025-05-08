How To Watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream
One of boxing's most exciting fighters will be back in action on Saturday.
Emanuel Navarrete will make his fourth defense of the WBO junior lightweight title when he faces Charly Suarez at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Calif. Navarrete has fought at the Pechanga Arena three times in his career and is 2-1, with his last bout being a split decision loss to Denys Berinchyk for the WBO lightweight title on May 18.
Navarrete (39-2-1, 32 KOs) delivered one of the best performances of his career last time he stepped into the ring, knocking Oscar Valdez three times before stopping him in the sixth round on Dec. 7. The victory was Navarrete's second over Valdez and his first since their first bout on Aug. 12, 2023.
“I'm at a new stage of my career, and I’m fired up for another defense of my world title," Navarrete said. "This fight motivates me. Suarez is undefeated and dangerous. He’s ranked No. 1 in the world for a reason. He’s exactly the kind of challenge that fuels me. I owe the fans in San Diego a win, and on May 10, I’ll settle that debt with a dominant victory.”
Suarez (18-0, 10 KOs), a 2016 Olympian representing the Philippines, isn't a stranger to fighting on enemy territory. He fought Australian native Paul Fleming on home soil and came from behind to stop him in the 12th round on March 15, 2023. At 36 years old, this could be Suarez's first and last big opportunity.
In the co-main event, Raymond Muratalla and Zaur Abdullaev will square off for the interim IBF lightweight title. The winner will be positioned to potentially face IBF lightweight world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko or fight for the vacant title should he choose to retire.
Muratalla (22-0, 17 KOs) has developed into one of boxing's more intriguing contenders and is coming off a second-round stoppage of Jesus Perez on Nov. 2. Abdullaev (20-1, 12 KOs) has won nine straight fights, including a stoppage victory over former three-division champion Jorge Linares since suffering the lone defeat of his career, a stoppage loss to Devin Haney in 2019.
Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez fight date
Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025
Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez will take place on May 10, 2025.
Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez start time
Time: 10 PM ET /7 PM PT
The main card for Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez begins at 10 PM ET and 7 PM PT.
How to watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez
TV/ Stream: ESPN
Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez can be streamed on ESPN.
Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez location
Location: Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Calif.
Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez will take place at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Calif.
Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez Fight Card
Raymond Muratalla vs Zaur Abdullaev: 12-round interim IBF lightweight title bout
Giovani Santillan vs. Angel Beltran: 10-round welterweight bout
Andres Cortes vs Salvador Jimenez: 10-round junior lightweight bout
Albert Gonzalez vs. Jose Guardado: 10-round featherweight bout
Alan Garcia vs. Cristian Medina: 8-round lightweight bout
Sebastian Garcia vs.Azat Hovhannisyan: 8-round junior featherweight bout
Sammy Contreras vs Dyllon Cervantes Alvarado: 4-round junior welterweight bout
Perla Bazaldua vs Mona Ward: 4-round junior bantamweight bout
The Latest Boxing News
Teofimo Lopez Calls For Fight vs Jaron "Boots" Ennis
Shakur Stevenson Says 'Sounds Good' To Getting Knocked Out By Gervonta Davis
Rolly Romero Sends Honest Message About Ryan Garcia Crying After Their Fight
Boxing Legend Gives Jake Paul His Flowers Ahead Of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Fight