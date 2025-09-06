Ex-Champion Explains How Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Can Knock Out Jake Paul
While just about everybody in the boxing community seems to have a different take about the announcement that Gervonta "Tank" Davis will be fighting against Jake Paul on November 14 in Atlanta, Georgia, most can agree that it's going to be tough for Gervonta to put Paul's lights out.
Some are skeptical that either fighter is even going to try to secure a knockout in the first place, and will instead elect to have a glorified sparring match if the bout ends up being an exhibition. However, given how competitive both guys are (and how much controversy that would stem from Paul and Davis not having a full go at each other), more fans believe that both fighters are going to go for a finish.
It's easy to see how Paul can procure a knockout against Davis, as he's the much bigger fighter and will have a distinct power advantage. But while Gervonta will obviously be the more skilled and technical boxer between the two on November 14, the fact that he'll likely weigh at least 50 pounds less than Paul on fight night makes it tough to imagine a scenario where he knocks Paul out, despite Gervonta being one of boxing's hardest pound-for-pound punchers.
Keith Thurman Explains How Gervonta Davis Could Put Jake Paul's Lights Out
While Davis has an uphill battle ahead of him in potentially knocking Paul out, every boxer knows that sometimes it's more about precision and accuracy than power when securing a stoppage.
This is what former unified welterweight world champion Keith Thurman alluded to when he was asked about Gervonta potentially knocking Paul out during a September 3 interview with FightHype.
"I mean, if he hits him on the chin. If he hit him in the chin," Thurman said when asked if Tank will be able to knock Paul out. He then added, "If he hits him in the ribs, if you hit him just right."
The key to Davis being able to succeed against Paul will be his ability to get within Paul's range, given that Tank is at a huge reach disadvantage. If he can consistently get inside against Paul, one could easily see Davis getting off a barrage of body shots against Paul.
Tank knocked Ryan Garcia out with a body shot back in 2023, and is known for being brutal when it comes to delivering these body blows. Perhaps one of these can cause Paul to crumble on November 14.
