Terence Crawford's Final Physical Appearance Reveal Has Canelo Alvarez Fans Scared
After what has been months of anticipation and excitement continuing to build, the boxing world is now just eight days away from getting to see Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford meet in the ring, as their showdown is all set for Allegiant Stadium on September 13 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Given how great both of these boxers are and their nearly immaculate respective resumés, fans are finding anything they can to try and figure out whether Canelo or Crawford will have the edge next Saturday. Of course, many are already leaning toward Canelo, given that Crawford is moving up several weight classes to challenge him.
Because many believe this size difference will ultimately decide who wins the fight, there has been a ton of intrigue around what Crawford will weigh when he enters the ring next weekend. And in the same vein as this, fans are curious to see what Crawford looks like when he fights.
Will Crawford have the same lean, speed-focused physique he has had throughout his career, or will he elect to bulk up some so he can better compete with Canelo's power advantage?
It seems some of these questions have now been answered.
Terence Crawford Reveals Final Physical Appearance Before Canelo Alvarez Fight
Fans no longer need to wait about how Crawford will look when fighting Canelo, as he made an Instagram post on September 5 that showed him flexing with his shirt off, which was captioned, "8️⃣ days AND WE READY‼️".
Crawford looks absolutely shredded in the photos, which makes clear that he didn't put on too much size for this superfight.
This photo has since been posted across various social media channels. And fans seem to be impressed with the form Crawford is showing.
"Bud Crawford will push Canelo back, be stronger on fight night, and dig to the body like no other Canelo opponent has before," one fan wrote in an X comment in reply to Ring Magazine's post about Crawford's physique.
Another fan wrote, "Yea ummmm this is pretty terrifying for any Canelo fan 😳".
"I’m praying for Canelo 🙏🏼 he don’t know what he got himself into!" a third added.
Of course, a fighter's physique ultimately doesn't say anything about how they will fare in a fight. But it's clear that Crawford is taking this fight as seriously as possible and appears to be in the best shape of his life right now.
The Latest Boxing News