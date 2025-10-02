Fabio Wardley Thankful For Learning Experience In Comeback KO Win Over Justis Huni Ahead Of Joseph Parker Meeting
Fabio Wardley has risen through the heavyweight rankings impressively over the past few years as he is now considered a true contender in the division.
A win over David Adeleye would set up a brace of fights with Frazer Clarke, where Wardley was held to a draw before scoring a first round knockout.
In June 2025, the now 30-year-old was given the headline slot in his hometown of Ipswich where he took on Justis Huni (12-0). Dramatically, the Englishman was able to score a comeback knockout in round 10.
Next up for the 19-0-1 contender is Joseph Parker, as the pair will share the ring in a heavyweight title eliminator. However, Wardley has revealed he will take a lot from his last fight into his next outing.
Wardley Reveals He Feels More Experienced After Huni Scare Ahead Of Parker Fight
After completing nine rounds of action in Ipswich in June, it was a dominant showing from the unbeaten Huni to that point. With just three rounds remaining, it appeared as if Wardley would suffer the first professional loss of his career.
Thanks to a stunning comeback knockout, Wardley would remain unbeaten and wow the hometown crowd. Now, the rising star is potentially just one fight away from a world title opportunity.
Although it may not have been the showing that Wardley wanted against Huni, he has revealed to TalkSport that he has learned a lot from the challenging affair.
Wardley said there were 'multiple' lessons that he learned from the fight in June, but decided to keep some to himself to prevent giving information to potential opponents.
"Look, there are some obvious [lessons] to take from that and some not-so-obvious, subtle ones that me and the team have paid some close attention to, and adjustments that we need to make."
"It's not always to do with the fight itself on the night. There's preparations to adjust and the way we go about things leading up to the fight as well... That fight did me a huge favor in the sense of being able to re-evaluate and re-look at myself."- Fabio Wardley
The heavyweight contender added, "If I had sailed through that fight and got everything perfectly, I'd be going into the fight with Joseph Parker even less experienced because I'd have less accountability, less to look at myself."
Wardley went on to say that there is a 'weight off his shoulders' going into the fight with Parker, thanks to the fact that he is not a hometown headliner. "All you need to do is put me and Joe's name together, stick us in a ring, and let the fireworks go off."
