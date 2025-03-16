Boxing

Fanmio Sues Ryan Garcia and Golden Boy Promotions Over Alleged Fake Fraudulent

Apratim Banerjee

Ryan Garcia is set to make his return to the boxing ring on May 2 as he fights Rolly Romero to headline a stellar card in Times Square in New York.

Garcia last fought in April 2024 and earned a majority decision win against Devin Haney after securing three knockdowns. Garcia, however, tested positive for the banned substance Ostarine and was subsequently handed a one year ban and a fine. He has been out of action ever since.

However, in December 2024, Garcia was scheduled to take on kickboxer Rukiya Anpo in an exhibition bout, although he later pulled out of the contest due to a wrist injury.

The platform staging the fight, Fanmio, has now sued Garcia in a US district court in California over alleged fraudulent inducement. The statement read:

Despite receiving payment and the promotion being well underway, Fanmio was deceived into organizing an event in which Ryan never intended to participate. In addition, Golden Boy Promotions actively worked to sabotage the event. ... Despite Ryan's exclusivity to the event, he is set to fight on May 2 in Times Square, disregarding his contractual obligations.

Ryan Garcia's attorney Guadalupe Valencia told ESPN:

This suit has no merit whatsoever. We will respond vigorously when the time is appropriate.

Ryan Garcia is currently serving his suspension under the NYSAC, which ends next month. He will then return against Romero. On the same card Devin Haney will face Jose Ramirez and Teofimo Lopez will face Arnold Barboza Jr . Haney and Lopez have also been touted as potential next opponents for Garcia.

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist and has covered Football, Boxing, MMA, and more for the past five years. He has worked for Sports Illustrated, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and other publications. Apratim is currently pursuing an MSc. in Sport Marketing at Loughborough University London.