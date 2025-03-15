Turki Alalshikh Shares More Context On New Boxing League, Dana White's Role
Turki Alalshikh has partnered with Dana White and the TKO Group to create a new boxing league and promotion which is set to hold its first fight later this year.
White has already hinted at major changes, such as implementing the same championship model he uses in the UFC, meaning a single belt instead of multiple belts like WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF, and more.
The news made many concerned about the future of promoters such as Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren. Turki Alalshikh has now revealed that new league will continue to work with those promoters while clarifying White's role.
Speaking on the matter, Alalshikh said:
Last week, we announced the TKO Boxing League with Dana White. We are focusing on this league to give the opportunity for the fighters and to make something that the fans like. We have a lot of ideas that I will keep until the right time for Dana to announce. This league is not against anyone; it is not against the commission, not against the promoters. This is my opinion.
Alalshikh added that the four belt system will remain.
This is a project, and there will be space in the market. We will still see the four belts, the commissions and the promoters. The market is huge, and no one can delete anyone from this market.
Commenting on his working relationships with other promoters, Alalshikh specifically singled out Eddie Hearn, saying:
The relationship between Riyadh Season, Ring Magazine and the promoters will continue at least for the next one or two years. This depends on their reactions and about the options they will give us. If it is good for us, we will do it. In this situation, I like what Matchroom and Eddie Hearn are doing.
He further added:
Eddie is still discussing with me and my team about making the big fights around the world. He has decided to continue to work with us, and we will continue to do business with him. Also, we have had a lot of discussions with Golden Boy to have some of their fighters on different cards. Me and my team are always happy to work with the promoters in boxing if they give us good options.
