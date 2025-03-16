Eddie Hearn Dismisses Dmitry Bivol vs David Benavidez; Hints At Artur Beterbiev Trilogy
Dmitry Bivol beat Artur Beterbiev in their rematch last month and is now the undisputed light heavyweight champion.
There are plenty of options for Bivol regarding his next outing and he has also hinted at a move up to cruiserweight. A fight against David Benavidez could also be on the line.
Eddie Hearn, though, has dismissed the Benavidez fight, claiming there's no talk about it. Instead, he thinks a showdown against Beterbiev for the third time could happen.
Speaking to FightHype, he said:
It’s never been happening, it’s never been close. There’s never been any conversations, but it’s a great fight and we don’t rule it out.
He added:
Ultimately, His Excellency [Turki Alalshikh] has given us four fights around the world, particularly in Saudi Arabia and great opportunities. Whatever he says is next, we will do. If he wants us to fight Benavidez, we’ll fight Benavidez. My gut feeling is he’ll want to make the trilogy [with Artur Beterbiev]. So, we’ll see.
Benavidez is currently the WBC mandatory and is coming off a win against David Morrell. He is a big name and a fight against Bivol could be massive.
However, as Eddie Hearn revealed, maybe Dmitry Bivol would settle the score against Artur Beterbiev next. The two Russians fought out two razor close contests with Beterbiev getting the nod in the first fight. Bivol did better in the second fight and earned a close decision win to become the undisputed champion.
He is set for a big name opponent next.
