Tommy Fury Challenges Conor McGregor While Throwing Shade At KSI And Logan Paul
Everyone's looking for a piece of McGregor.
Rumors of a Conor McGregor return continue to swirl throughout the boxing world. Earlier this week, the speculation that McGregor was set to fight Logan Paul were seemingly dispelled when Paul revealed on the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere that he would be focusing full time on wrestling.
And now I'm dedicating my life to this. No more side hustle. No more bull****. One hundred percent WWE Superstar. This is the beginning of the era of Logan Paul.- Logan Paul
Following that news, rumors began to pick up about KSI stepping in to replace Paul against McGregor.
What originally appeared to be only rumors, turned into reality, however, when KSI replied to a post on X confirming the news.
Not rumoured. I’m very down- KSI
The musician also posted a story on Instagram again confirming his interest in the bout, writing "Let's make this a reality @thenotoriousmma."
Now, Tommy Fury has entered the picture, taking to X to call out McGregor today (January 9), writing:
@TheNotoriousMMA don’t waste your time with beaten fighters. Fight the man who’s beaten them all and still has his 0.
I’ll be waiting 📞…
McGregor has yet to respond to the challenge.
McGregor's last MMA fight was back in July of 2021, where he lost by TKO to Dustin Poirier. His one and only boxing match occurred back in 2017, when he took on Floyd Mayweather Jr, losing by TKO in the 10th round.
KSI, meanwhile, has a record of 1-1 professionally. He defeated Logan Paul in his first bout in November of 2019. He then lost in his follow up four years later against Tommy Fury in October 2023.
Fury is currently undefeated with a professional record of 10-0. His last fight, as previously noted, was a win by unanimous decision against KSI.
The Latest Boxing News
Claressa Shields Promises To Beat Jake Paul In Expletive Callout
Adam "Pacman" Jones Pinpoints Moment He Thinks Proves Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Was Rigged
Mike Tyson’s Former Trainer Names Heavyweight Legend Who Would’ve Knocked ‘Iron’ Mike Out
Frank Smith Answers Whether Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua Will Attract The US Market
Roy Jones Jr Issues Statement On Jake Paul Fight Speculation