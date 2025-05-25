Fans Notice Big Gervonta Davis Change Since Lamont Roach Fight In New Photo
Gervonta Davis' last fight took place on March 1, when he put the WBA lightweight title on the line against Lamont Roach. The fight became the central focus of the boxing world due to the controversy surrounding it.
'Tank' Davis took a deliberate knee in the ninth round of the contest, but the officials didn't count it as a knockdown. The judges scored it a majority draw, meaning Davis retained his title. Davis later claimed that the grease from his hair burned his eyes, prompting him to taking the knee. Nevertheless, Davis and Roach now have a rematch date reportedly set for August 16th in Las Vegas.
Davis has now posted a new photo on social media that has sparked fan reactions about his change in appearance. Everyone all noticed that it looks like Davis has changed his hairstyle, losing the braids which he claimed was the reason behind him taking the knee against Roach.
One fan wrote:
Braids gone😬😬🔥🔥
Another commented:
Braids gone ok 👀
One fan said:
Short cut tank back roach is sleep.
One fan advised:
all gas no breaks this time. work champ!
Another wrote, "No braids tank is back Roach in trouble"
Gervonta Davis is one of the most entertaining boxers in the world. For good or bad, his first fight against Lamont Roach lit up the boxing world, and hopefully the second will do the same.
