Insider Claims Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao 2 Not Happening in September

Eleven years after Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao's historic clash at the MGM Grand Garden Arena — a fight that failed to live up to the hype even if it did deliver in the pay-per-view market — the fighters announced a tedious rematch in 2026.

To nobody's surprise, the announcement came with months of unnecessary drama and headache-inducing turmoil. Netflix confirmed it would broadcast the fight from the Sphere on Sept. 19, but further developments put the fight in serious jeopardy.

Now, the matchup, already hanging by a thread, is seemingly about to be pushed back futher.

Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Mayweather vs Pacquiao reportedly not happening this year

Mayweather's bout with Pacquiao could be delayed due to his previous commitment to an exhibition bout with Mike Tyson, according to boxing reporter Dan Rafael.

"Pacquiao fight is NOT happening in September," Rafael tweeted. "The lawyers said the date for Tyson exhibition is Sept. 12 if they work things out with Floyd. Pacquiao would be moved to January if it happens."

Pacquiao fight is NOT happening in September. The lawyers said the date for Tyson exhibition is Sept. 12 if they work things out with Floyd. Pacquiao would be moved to January if it happens. https://t.co/t64hBHOf1E — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) June 24, 2026

Last month, Mike Coppinger reported that the proposed date for Mayweather vs. Tyson is Sept. 25, which would contradict Rafael's latest claim. Either way, finalizing that fight would not allow Mayweather to fight Pacquiao in September.

Mayweather began the year by announcing three fights. He claimed he would be fighting Tyson in April, followed by another exhibition against former kickboxer Mike Zambidis in the summer and, finally, his pro boxing return against Pacquiao in September. So far, only the bout with Zambidis remains on the schedule.

However, whether or not that fight actually comes to fruition remains up in the air. In addition to threatening the fight with Pacquiao, the Mayweather-Tyson exhibition could get in the way of the 49-year-old's scheduled bout with Zambidis.

Floyd Mayweather's hectic fight schedule threatened by lawsuits

Dec 7, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Floyd Mayweather Jr. sits court side during the third quarter of the NBA In Season Tournament Semifinal between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

While Mayweather and Zambidis are well on their way to making their June 27 fight date, many people are doing everything in their power to stop it from happening. CSI Sports, the promoter supposedly contracted to promote Mayweather-Tyson, filed an emergency injunction application and a breach of contract lawsuit against 'Money' ahead of the Zambidis fight date.

CSI is stating that Mayweather signed an exclusive fight contract with them in early 2026 for his bouts against Tyson and Pacquiao. Fighting Zambidis before either Tyson or Pacquiao violates the terms of the contract, CSI claims, subjecting them to "irreparable harm."

The lawsuit came to light one week after reports surfaced that Mayweather is facing potential felony charges for allegedly purchasing a luxury watch with a bad check.

The Michigan native was also hit with $7 million tax evasion charges in April.