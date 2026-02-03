Jarrell Miller Hilariously Breaks Down Moment He Knew His Toupee Was Falling Off

Jarrell Miller beat Kinglsey Ibeh at Ring VI to improve to 27-1-2, but he lost his hair in the process. The moment Miller's toupee flew off his head made him the most viral fighter of the night, and he is fully willing to run with the jokes.

Two days after the fight, Miller broke down his exact thoughts as he lost his hair in the fight on 'The Night Cap' podcast with Shannon Sharpe and Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson. Miller, who remains bald and has not replaced the toupee, provided a play-by-play that had the two hosts nearly falling out of their chairs.

Jarrell Miller details exact thoughts as Kingsley Ibeh knocked his toupee

Fans have thrown Miller's barber under the bus since the incident, particularly after he revealed he paid $700 for the faulty hairpiece. The 37-year-old added fuel to that fire by revealing his barber told him the toupee would be "double reinforced" as he got his final touch-ups before the fight.

Heavyweight boxer Jarrell Miller (left) and Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn (right) | Jarrell Miller Instagram

"My [barber] said he gonna slap the tape up there and the glue — it's gonna be double reinforced," Miller said. "So I assumed what he's saying is gonna be facts. But when [Kingsley Ibeh] hit me upside the head, all I felt was [my head] and I was like, 'Oh nah, I think this thing is coming up. I think we might be screwed right now.'"

Miller's commentary got even more blunt as he detailed the exact moment he knew he was "screwed." 'Big Baby' revealed that it was his coach's uncharacteristic actions in the corner that tipped him off that something might be wrong upstairs.

"I kind of felt it. I had my left glove on the side of my head tryna hold it down. I said, 'Nah, I don't think it'll happen.' But then when I sat down and my coach is giving me instructions, he don't never stutter. He stuttered like two, three times, and I seen his eyes look down at me then look up. I said, 'Oh, s***,' but I knew he was tryna stay focused and not distract me.

"I said, 'You know what, God, if I look at the Jumbotron and this thing is up and they replay it, then I know I'm screwed.' Then I looked up, I said, 'Oh, s***, I'm screwed.' I said you know what, I'm gonna roll with it WWE style, and I just took it off and threw it to the crowd. The first thing [my coach] said was, 'Yo, you getting yo a** whooped.' I said, 'I'm getting my a** whooped and I'm losing my hair?' Okay, we gotta rock out."

Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller breaks down the moment his hairpiece got knocked off mid-fight. Unc and Ocho lost it listening to his play by play 😂@ShannonSharpe @ochocinco @BIGBABYMILLER #Nightcap pic.twitter.com/d7lBqnQER6 — Nightcap (@NightcapShow_) February 3, 2026

Losing his hair did not affect Miller too much, who dug deep in the second half of the fight to win a split decision. Once the distraction was out of his way, Miller took over with his grit and pressure down the stretch.

Miller has fully run with the jokes since seeing fans create parodies of his hair flying off his head on social media. He posted an AI-edited video of himself driving with a faulty toupee on Instagram after the fight, jokingly blaming the influencer 'Druski' for the malfunction.

