Most Valuable Promotions Announces Four Title Fight Card in UK Debut

Most Valuable Promotions is headed to the United Kingdom with four more female title fights.

The Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian-run promotion announced its United Kingdom debut on Wednesday with a fight card featuring a quartet of title fights.

WBC female lightweight champion Caroline Dubois, who just signed with the promotion in December 2025, headlines the April 5 event in Olympia, London, against WBO female lightweight champion Terri Harper.

🚨 MVP x SKY SPORTS 🚨



WE HAVE LANDED IN THE UK 🇬🇧🔥



On Sunday, April 5 at Olympia, London, MVP is bringing a STACKED night of world title fights to the UK for the first time.



🥊 Caroline Dubois vs Terri Harper

🏆 Unified Lightweight World Championship (135 LB)



🥊 Ellie… pic.twitter.com/ug1vh8vOS0 — MVP - Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) February 4, 2026

MVP has only left the United States once before, going to Canada for the Most Valuable Prospects 15 card in September 2025. Aside from that one-off, the majority of its events have been in Florida, with a few in Texas and two Amanda Serrano fight cards in Puerto Rico.

WBC, WBO, IBF and The Ring female super bantamweight champion Ellie Scotney defends her titles in the co-main event against WBA 122-pound titleholder Mayelli Flores. The winner will become the undisputed women's super bantamweight champion.

Before Scotney and Flores take the ring, former champion Chantelle Cameron returns in a vacant WBO super welterweight title fight. Cameron faces undefeated prospect Michaela Kotaskova in her 154-pound debut.

The main card will begin with IBF female super flyweight champion Irma Garcia defending her belt against rising British star Emma Dolan. The 8-0 Dolan is the inaugural Commonwealth and British female super flyweight champion.

Most Valuable Promotions inks Sky Sports deal in UK debut

Jake Paul | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Most Valuable Promotions simultaneously announced a broadcast deal with Sky Sports for its inaugural United Kingdom fight card.

However, MVP has not yet announced how American fans can watch the event. The promotion's "prospect" and "showcase" cards have been available to stream on DAZN, with its three biggest events — Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua and Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 — streaming on Netflix.

While Paul remains sidelined with a broken jaw, he has already begun promoting MVP's next event. In his initial statement, Paul said his company "would not exist" without the United Kingdom, and he is glad to be returning to Europe.

"MVP would not exist without the [United Kingdom]," Paul tweeted. "My boxing journey started there. Today it levels up and lands on the best sports platform in the UK."

MVP would not exist without the 🇬🇧.

My boxing journey started there.



Today it levels up and lands on the best sports platform in the UK. @skysportsboxing ✈️ pic.twitter.com/8zRr3YmP7I — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 4, 2026

Paul's first-ever boxing fight, an amateur bout against Deji Olatunji, took place in Manchester, England, in August 2018. He fought Olatunji in the co-main event of an event headlined by their brothers, Logan Paul and KSI, in the main event.

Two years later, Jake Paul made his professional debut against YouTuber AnEsonGib to officially begin his infamous run.

