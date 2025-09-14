Stephen A. Smith Settles Terence Crawford And Floyd Mayweather Debate With One Key Point
If you're a boxing fan, you know that Terence Crawford defeated Canelo Alvarez during their iconic superfight on September 13, thus making Crawford the undisputed super middleweight champion and the first male boxer to ever capture three unified division titles.
There's no doubt that Crawford can be considered the greatest fighter of this era after jumping up two weight classes to beat Canelo. The most pertinent question is now whether he's the greatest male boxer of this century, with the only other person who could potentially compete with him in this regard being undefeated former world champion Floyd "Money" Mayweather.
Canelo Alvarez is now the only man to have fought both Crawford and Mayweather. And he made his opinion on which is better extremely clear during his post-fight press conference, when he said, "I think Crawford is way better than Floyd Mayweather."
Stephen A. Smith Weighs In on Terence Crawford, Floyd Mayweather Debate
Sports media juggernaut Stephen A. Smith was interviewed by FightHype moments after the Crawford vs. Canelo fight ended, and offered several strong opinions about what he just witnessed.
"I'm not surprised. I took [Crawford] to win by decision coming into the fight. Watching Canelo in his career, it was expected that he wasn't gonna get knocked out, especially by the smaller man. But did Crawford have enough power and boxing skills to keep Canelo off of him to some degree? For the most part, that answer was yes," Smith said, per a video on FightHype's YouTube.
"But then [Crawford] stepped in there, and he exchanged on several occasions, and survivved, and prospered. And I gotta give credit where credit is due," Smith added. "I expected the boxing superiority, but what I didn't expect was for him to stand in there and exchange, and survive. And he did that on several occasions, and that's why he deseres so much credit."
Smith was then asked whether Crawford is better than Floyd Mayweather and offered an interesting response.
"I'm not gonna sit up here and say that. I think that Floyd Mayweather was such a magician defensively. You have to look at Floyd 'Money' Mayweather in this regard: Once he moved up to welterweight, his hands were always damaged. So he kinda knew he wasn't gonna be able to knock you out, for the most part. And still, he walked into the ring and put on masterful performances because he was so superior, skill-wise and defensively."
"Tonight, with Crawford, we saw him take a punch on several occasions. With Floyd, we didn't see that too often because you couldn't hit him. That's the difference," he concluded.
It will be interesting to see the reaction to Smith's sentiment.
The Latest Boxing News
Floyd Mayweather's Terence Crawford vs Canelo Alvarez Betting Prediction Pays Off
Deontay Wilder Fight Teased By Former World Champion Who Faces Off With 'Bronze Bomber'
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Results: Crawford Beats Canelo in Historic Fight
Ryan Garcia Teases Devin Haney Rematch With Impromptu Faceoff