Show On Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao Premiering On Vice TV
The biggest fight in boxing history will have some background added to it.
VICE TV's show, "The Grudge," is premiering an episode on Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET. "The Grudge" is a 12-episode series that also features shows on two of the most bitter rivalries in UFC history, Ronda Rousey vs Miesha Tate and Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor. The episode can be streamed on VICE TV, Hulu, Sling, and Dish, among others.
The Mayweather vs Pacquiao episode features Hall of Fame broadcaster Al Bernstein, former All-Pro and Pro Bowl NFL receiver Steve Smith, journalist and broadcaster Radio Rahim and sports personality Rachel Bonnetta.
Mayweather and Pacquiao are two of the biggest stars to ever step foot in the ring, and their eventual bout on May 2, 2015, was dubbed as the Fight of the Century. Financially, the fight lived up to the billing, as it drew a record 4.6 million Pay-Per-View buys.
In the ring, it was a one-sided unanimous decision victory for Mayweather that failed to live up to the drama and long, drawn-out hype that first began in 2009 when they were two of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world. Mayweather outlanded Pacquiao 148 to 81 and won 118-110 (Dave Moretti) and 116-112 (Burt A Clements and Glenn Feldman) across the three judges' scorecards.
MORE: Manny Pacquiao Gives Terence Crawford Advice On Beating Canelo Alvarez
Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) ascended the ranks, running through multiple weight classes before he eventually found himself at welterweight alongside Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs). A superfight between the two was the logical step for Mayweather and Pacquiao in 2010, but the two camps were never able to reach an agreement while the two fighters were at their physical peak.
When they fought in 2015, Mayweather was 38 years old, while Pacquiao was 36.
How the fight would have played out with the two fighters at their best remains one of boxing's biggest mysteries that'll go unanswered. Regardless, Mayweather left little to no doubt who the top fighter this century is when he and Pacquiao finally did step into the ring.
