Floyd Schofield's Next Fight "Nearly Done" & Could Be On Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Card
After a fight-week illness forced him out of his first career title fight, Floyd Schofield Jr. is looking to get back in the title picture this summer.
Schofield Jr.'s manager and advisor, Michael Miller, told Ring Magazine that "Kid Austin" and Lucas Bahdi are in negotiations fight each other on June 28th at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. That fight card is headlined by Jake Paul facing former world champion, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
"I think it will get done, I don't have any doubt about it, He's fighting on the 28th either against Bahdi or an equal opponent."- Miller told Ring Magazine
Schofield Jr. (18-0, 12 KOs) is looking to get in the ring for the first time this year. He was originally scheduled to fight WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson in February, but pulled out three days before the bout after being hospitalized with an illness.
The undefeated prospect last fought in November, where he beat Rene Tellez Giron by unanimous decision in his first 12-round fight, suffering a knockdown in that bout. The 22-year-old had another fight in March 2024, where he beat Estueri Suero by 5th round disqualification.
Canada's Bahdi (19-0, 15 KOs) put his name on the map in July 2024, when he knocked out highly touted prospect Ashton Sylve. He followed that performance up with a majority decision win against Armando Casamonica in Nov.
The 31-year-old from Niagara Falls then signed a promotional deal with Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions. He then handed a first-career loss to a third straight boxer, beating Ryan James Racaza by unanimous decision last month.
Golden Boy Promotions, Schofield's promoter, and Most Valuable Promotions are co-promoting the event. It is headlined by the aforementioned Paul vs. Chavez Jr. bout, and will feature a title fight between unified WBA and WBO cruiserweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez against Yuniel Dorticos.
The card will take place on June 22nd, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, and will be streamed on DAZN PPV.
The Latest Boxing News
Keys to Victory for Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn
Christian Mbilli's Next Opponent Revealed, Could This Lead To Canelo Next?
Former World Champion Teases Return To Face Chris Eubank Jr. vs Conor Benn, Predicts Fight Result