How To Watch William Zepeda vs Tevin Farmer 2: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More
Cancun will turn from a vacation hotspot to a battleground for a pivotal lightweight fight on Saturday night.
William Zepeda will look to defend his interim WBC lightweight title for the first time when he faces Tevin Farmer in a rematch from their hotly contested first matchup on Nov. 16 in Saudi Arabia. Zepeda won a razor-thin split decision with two of the three judges scoring the bout 95-94 in his favor. The other judge scored it 95-94 in favor of Farmer.
The rematch is set for 12 rounds.
The volume of Zepeda versus the more clean and effective punching of Farmer told the story of the fight. Farmer also knocked Zepeda down with a clean left-hand in the fourth round.
Ultimately, Zepeda's high work rate and constant pressure on the front foot gave him the win over a more than game Farmer. Zepeda landed 259 of 778 punches, including 90 shots to the body and 168 of 434 power shots. Farmer connected with 193 of 587 punches, including 45 body shots and 138 of 361 power punches.
Now, the two are set to do battle again, with Farmer looking to play spoiler this time around, while Zepeda looks to arrive at the doorstep of a title shot against WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson (23-0, 11 KOs).
Here is how to watch the card on Saturday night.
William Zepeda vs. Tevin Farmer fight date
Date: March 29, 2025
William Zepeda vs. Tevin Farmer will take place on March 29.
William Zepeda vs. Tevin Farmer start time
Time: 8 p.m. ET
The main card for William Zepeda vs. Tevin Farmer will begins at 8 p.m. ET.
How to watch William Zepeda vs. Tevin Farmer
TV/ Stream: DAZN
William Zepeda vs. Tevin Farmer can be streamed on DAZN.
William Zepeda vs. Tevin Farmer location
Location: Polifórum Benito Juárez, Cancun Mexico
William Zepeda vs. Tevin Farmer will take at the Polifórum Benito Juárez in Cancun, Mexico.
William Zepeda vs. Tevin Farmer fight card
William Zepeda (32-0, 27 KOs) vs. Tevin Farmer (33-7-1, 8 KOs): WBC interim lightweight title
Oscar Collazo (11-0, 8 KOs) vs. Edwin Cano (13-2-1, 4 KOs): Minimumweight WBA and WBO title
Joselito Velazquez (20-1-1, 13 KOs) vs. Adolfo Castillo (12-4-2, 7 KOs): Flyweight
Robin Safar (17-0, 12 KOs)vs. Roberto Silva (13-3, 7 KOs): Cruiserweight
Yokasta Valle (32-3, 10 KOs) vs. Marlen Esparza (15-2, 1 KO): Flyweight
Celex Castro (19-0, 14 KOs) vs. Otman Flores (7-3-4, 0 KOs): Super Bantamweight
Gregory Morales (17-1, 9 KOs) vs. Jonathan Rojas (11-4-1, 3 KOs): Featherweight
Ricardo Salgado (9-1-1, 6 KOs) vs. Alexis Sanchez (4-3-2, 2 KOs): Super Flyweight
Cayden Griffiths (3-0, 3 KOs) vs. Fernando Hernandez (2-0, 1 KO): Welterweight
Erik Gongora (5-0-1, 1 KO) vs. Christian Jimenez (4-0, 2 KOs): Bantamweight
Juan Camacho (18-1, 8 KOs) vs. David Tapia (6-6-2, 1 KO)
