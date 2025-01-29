Former Gang Leader Matt Floyd Claims He Has Fight Scheduled With Tommy Fury
Tommy Fury has been out of action since his 2023 win against KSI.
He was supposed to return to action against Darren Till earlier this month, however, press conference comments from Till saw Fury pull out of the contest. Tyson Fury's half-brother, though, could now be set for a return to the ring.
Former gang leader and now boxer Matt Floyd has announced on social media that he's fighting Fury next, claiming the contest will take place at Misfits 21 on March 29.
He wrote:
The date for the fight has now been moved to the 29th of March, this fight is a culmination of everything I’ve worked, and no matter what obstacles or delays come my way the goal will remain the same.- Matt Floyd
Floyd added:
I’ve never had a social media team or any real help. I’ve built everything myself, figuring it out as I went, with a bit of support along the way. In my 20s, I was in prison for leading a gang, but it was all part of my effort to do something positive for society. I grew up surrounded by pedophiles, and that experience is what drove me to protect the innocent. No one knows where I’ve come from or what I’ve been through, but I’ve always kept pushing forward- Matt Floyd
He further added:
My last three fights I fought with a broken hand, but I said nothing. Hurdle after hurdle but each one fuels me more. I’ve faced corruption in Thailand against a fighter who’s largely considered Asia’s greatest of all time, but I’ve risen above it. Time and again, I’ve proven I won’t stop. I’ve built my career from nothing, and it’s been a relentless grind to where I am today.- Matt Floyd
Floyd concluded:
Everything I have ever said is gonna happen has happened and this will be no different. I’ve known for two years that I would fight @tommyfury , If he pulls out like he usualy does, I will fight and beat @idrisvirgo tymitchellofficial , @anthony_prettyboy or @darrentill92 but I will fight Tommy eventually. Watch and see thank you Just @dhv123x- Matt Floyd
Floyd, who used to be a gang leader in Australia, is 15-1-0 as a professional with 10 knockout wins under his belt. While he already has a fight scheduled for May 17, Floyd is now claiming that he's fighting Tommy Fury next.
