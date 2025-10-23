Former Jake Paul Prospect Signs With KSI's Misfits Boxing
It has been an interesting year for lightweight prospect Ashton Sylve, but it looks like his career is about to turn a page.
Misfits Boxing announced on Instagram that they have signed the 21-year-old to the promotion. The London-based company was co-founded by YouTuber, KSI and is a division of Wasserman Boxing promotion.
The signing gives Misfits Boxing more legitimacy, as they're primarily known for their fights between "influencers," along with many MMA fighters crossing over. Sylve's signing represents a turning point, as he is one of the most high-profile boxers to sign with them.
Sylve (11-1, 9 KOs) gained national attention when he signed with Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotion back in 2022. He was one of MVP's first major signings, bringing instant credibility to the promotion.
His career took a turn on July 20th, 2024, when he was knocked out by Lucas Bahdi (20-0, 15 KOs) on the Jake Paul-Mike Perry undercard. In that fight, Sylve was largely in control of the fight, being up 50-45 on all three judges' scorecards before getting caught with a devastating combination in the 6th round, being on the receiving end of one of boxing's biggest KOs of 2024.
Since that fight, Bahdi is now in line to fight for a WBA lightweight title while Sylve has been inactive.
Since his only professional loss, "H20" hasn't fought. This year, he's been scheduled to fight twice, including against former IBF lightweight champion Richard Commey on Oct. 18th. However, neither of his scheduled bouts came to fruition.
On Aug. 5th, Sylve announced that he was released by MVP, and said that it happened in a controversial manner. Both the promotion and Sylve would release separate statements on the matter.
With signing with Misfits, "H20" once again has the backing of another major promotion. From being one of MVP's prize prospects to signing with Paul's bitter rivals, the career of Sylve, up to this point, is one of the most interesting.
The biggest question pure boxing fans will have is what opportunities lie ahead with a promotion that has primarily sold itself on its crossovers, gimmick fights, and influencer-heavy promotion.
Sylve was once viewed as a great prospect, with the potential to become a world champion and even boxing's next star. It will be interesting to see how "H20" handles the comeback and how he maximizes his time in his new promotion.
