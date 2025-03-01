Former Olympic Boxer And Ryan Garcia Opponent Sets Site On Mayoral Run
Former Commonwealth Champion and Olympic boxer Luke Campbell is lacing his gloves up for his biggest fight. Campbell has announced he will run for the mayor of Hull and East Riding in the United Kingdom.
Campbell faced some notable names in the ring, including Jorge Linares, Vasily Lomachenko, and Ryan Garcia.
During his career, Campbell held various international WBC titles and a Commonwealth title but never a world title. In 2017, he dropped a close split decision for the WBA and The Ring lightweight titles to Jorge Linares, with many thinking Campbell should have been given the nod.
His final two fights were against Vasily Lomachenko and Ryan Garcia. He lost to Lomachenko by decision and was stopped in the 7th round by Ryan Garcia – but only after dropping Garcia earlier in the fight. It was the first trip to the canvas for the “Victorville Bomber” in his professional career.
Campbell is running on the ticket of the Reform Party, which currently leads YouGov polling and is headed by Nigel Farage. Farage described Campbell as a “knockout” candidate in a speech during the launch of the campaign.
Whoever wins the May election will be the first mayor of the region, which has a combined population of over 600,000.
The Latest Boxing News
Boxing Schedule (Feb 24-Mar 2): Dates & Times For Davis vs Roach, Crocker vs Donovan & More
Three Realistic Options For Derek Chisora's 'Last Fight'
Anthony Joshua Backs Martin Bakole To Bounce Back From Joseph Parker Loss; Provides Update On His Future