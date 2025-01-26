Frank Warren Addressed Daniel Dubois Challenging Oleksandr Usyk Despite Joseph Parker Fight
Frank Warren has spoken about Daniel Dubois facing off against Oleksandr Usyk following the Ukrainian's win against Tyson Fury in December 2024. Dubois did so despite having a crucial fight scheduled against the veteran Joseph Parker.
While Dubois has been on an impressive run, Parker is a puzzle to solve for anybody. Hence, Dubois' decision to square off against Usyk came as a surprise to many.
Frank Warren, though, doesn't see an issue with that. He reckons it's normal in the sport of boxing as the winner of Dubois vs Parker could potentially take on Usyk.
Speaking to DAZN during the face off of the Dubois vs Parker fight, Warren said:
We're in the boxing business. You just see a fight, he jumps in the ring. He did what he had to do. How many times over the years have you seen fighters do the same thing? By doing that, everybody knows who he is. If they didn't know before, they know who he is now. The winner of this fight, I genuinely do believe, will be fighting Usyk in a unification fight. It's not a carrot. It's a bag of carrots. It's 24 karat. That's what's on the table for the winner.- Frank Warren
Usyk and Dubois notably fought in 2023 with the Ukrainian earning a ninth-round KO win. The fight, however, had a controversial moment.
Usyk went to the ground at one point but it was adjudged that the shot from Dubois was below the belt, which the Brit contests against to this day.
