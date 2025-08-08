Manny Pacquiao Reveals Next Fight Date In 5-Word Response
Manny Pacquiao surprised many with his performance against reigning WBC champion Mario Barrios on July 19.
Given that Pacquiao was 46 years old and hadn't fought a professional bout in about four years, many were watching this fight through their fingers, as there was a lot of concern about Pacquiao's health.
However, not only did Pacquiao quell any concerns about whether he's healthy enough to compete, but there was a clear case that he deserved to win the fight against Barrios, as he was typically the more active fighter throughout the 12-round fight.
The bottom line is that Pacquiao and Barrios fought to a majority draw. While this wasn't the outcome that most Pacquiao fans were hoping for, there's not a ton of excitement and optimism about where the 46-year-old could go from here in terms of his next fights (if he does decide to fight again).
Manny Pacquiao Sends Message About Return Date
In the lead up to that Barrios fight, Pacquiao made it clear multiple times that he was going to wait and see how he performed and what he felt like in the ring when assessing whether he was going to continue fighting.
Since he looked and felt great against Barrios, all indications are that Pacquiao is keen to keep fighting. And during a recent interview that was posted by Dyan Castillejo, Pacquiao sent a strong message about when he'll be making his return.
"This year, this year. December," Pacquiao said in response.
Who Could Pacquiao Be Fighting Next?
Now that Pacquiao already has a month pinpointed for when he'll make his return, fans can speculate on who he'll most likely be fighting next.
There's no doubt that the frontrunner for Pacquiao's next opponent is Mario Barrios. Given how closely contested their first fight last month was, and Pacquiao's clear desire to become a champion once again, it seems clear that the Barrios is at the top of a short list in terms of who the "Pac Man" will be competing against next.
But that doesn't mean Pacquiao's options are limited. If Gervonta Davis isn't going to retire, these two sides would make a lot of sense for a superfight. Another big name that could make sense is Ryan Garcia, who has also shown interest in fighting Pacquiao.
Ultimately, Pacquiao is going to have his pick of the litter when it comes to who he wants to fight next. And this is an extremely exciting prospect for the boxing community.
