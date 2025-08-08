Gervonta Davis Dropped From First Topps Boxing Card Set Since 1951
As of August 2025, Gervonta Davis remains undefeated with a professional record of 30 wins, 0 losses, and 1 draw. He currently holds the World Boxing Association (WBA) lightweight title, a belt he has defended successfully since 2023.
Most recently, Davis was held to a controversial draw by Lamont Roach Jr., in a bout that many observers felt Davis had narrowly edged.
Since then, Davis has faces legal challenges over an alleged incident in June related to a domestic violence dispute with his former partner and mother of his children.
On August 7, Topps announced on social media that Gervonta Davis "will not be included" in the forthcoming range of collectible cards featuring boxing personalities. And in doing so, they may have inadvertently created the most sought after boxing collectible.
Topps has yet to give an official reason for removing the Baltimore fighter from the collection, though social media users suggested it was linked to his legal troubles.
In recent months, Davis has been linked to fights with Jake Paul and potential retirement from the sport. Though retirement talk has been called out by his trainer as fake news.
Images of an autographed Tank Davis card have circulated online and was listed as a unique Topps Chrome card. However, that no longer appears to be the case.
"Topps Chrome Boxing features legends, rookies & stars, and is the first boxing release in history to be officially licensed by multiple boxing promotions," said Topps in a statement announcing the release. It is the first Topps boxing card release since 1951.
Topps Has A Long History Of Boxing Cards
This is the first Topps boxing card release since 1951, which was a legendary and groundbreaking release in the field of sports collectibles. Topps decided to focus on baseball and other sports and never returned to making another boxing set since.
It includes heavyweight champions like Rocky Marciano and Joe Louis. Other Hall of Fame fighters in the set include iconic names like Sugar Ray Robinson and Jake LaMotta, Jersey Joe Walcott, and Ezzard Charles.
In all, over twenty incredible fighters who later ended up in the prestigious International Boxing Hall of Fame are featured in the 1951 set.
