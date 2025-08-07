Richardson Hitchins Calls For "Easy Money" Fights vs Teofimo Lopez And Devin Haney
Richardson Hitchins believes he is ready to take the next step in his career.
Just two months after defending the IBF super lightweight title against former champion George Kambosos Jr., the 27-year-old is itching to get back into the ring. Hitchins isseeking a big-name opponent in his next bout, and has now called out 140-pound stars Teofimo Lopez and Devin Haney.
"I WANT TEOFIMO LOPEZ [and] AFTER THAT I WANT DEVIN HANEY EASYYYYY WORK DROPS THE F***ING MIC SEND THE CONTRACT!" Hitchins tweeted.
Hitchins, 20-0, is eight months into his title reign after claiming the belt with a split decision win over Liam Paro in December 2024. A potential fight with Lopez would unify the IBF, WBO and The Ring titles, with the Mexican holding the latter two since 2023.
Although Haney is no longer a champion, he is still arguably the biggest star in the division. Haney was the undisputed lightweight champion from June 2022 to December 2023, when he moved up to take the WBC 140-pound strap from Regis Prograis.
After taking a full year off following his failed intended title defense against Ryan Garcia, Haney returned to the ring with a unanimous decision victory over Jose Ramirez in May.
Haney moved up to welterweight in his return, making his 147-pound debut.
Richardson Hitchins sets table for potential Devin Haney matchup
Despite calling out Lopez and Haney, Hitchins seems much more interested in the latter. The Brooklyn native doubled down on his callout of Haney by setting the scene for the potential bout in a following tweet.
"If Devin win his next fight on my mother I'll go to 147 and spank him," Hitchins tweeted.
Haney and Hitchins were briefly linked for a potential matchup when the former was the WBC 140-pound champion and the latter was a rising contender. However, between Haney's fight with Garcia and his subsequent layoff, the fight never came close to materializing.
The tweet was a response to a fan calling out Hitchins for mentioning Haney despite the two competing in separate weight classes. The fan predicted that Hitchins' next fight would be against Prograis, who recently ended a two-fight skid with a thrilling win over JoJo Diaz.
Hitchins instead claimed that he would move up to welterweight to face Haney if the price was right.
Hitchins might want the prestige that comes with a Haney matchup, but his next fight will likely be another title defense. A unification bout with Lopez could realistically be in his future, as could a fight with WBA super lightweight champion Gary Antuanne Russell.
