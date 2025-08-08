Conor Benn Calls Out UFC Champion One Day After Chris Eubank Jr Rematch Announcement
Conor Benn already has a high-profile rematch with Chris Eubank Jr. on tap, but is still trying to plan ahead.
Benn, 28, is coming off his first professional loss against Eubank in a back-and-forth battle in April. The two are set to rematch in November, but that has not stopped the London native from calling out UFC fighters looking to make the crossover.
Specifically, Benn called out UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria.
"Whoever these f****** UFC fighters who want to come over to boxing, it's a dangerous game," Benn said, via TNT Sports. "Or of these MMA lot want to come over to boxing, if you fancy somebody, you can come get it... I'll fight anybody bareknuckle. Anybody that wants to come over from the UFC. Ilia Topuria? I got these hands, brother."
Topuria, 28, became the UFC lightweight champion by knocking out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317. Before that, he held the promotional featherweight title from February to October 2024, knocking out Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway in that span.
If there is a current UFC fighter who would attempt another Conor McGregor-like crossover, Topuria would be the guy. The Spaniard has elite boxing skills and technique, which he primarily uses to his advantage in the cage.
Topuria has infamously never attempted a kick above the waist in the Octagon, a rare statistic for a championship-level fighter.
Conor Benn admits he would never compete in MMA
To his credit, Benn admitted that he would never cross over and attempt to compete in MMA. Despite the confidence he has in his boxing skills, Benn was honest in his assessment that he would get his "a** handed to him" in the UFC.
However, Benn still felt that MMA fighters should feel the same about transitioning into boxing.
"Listen, I ain't stupid enough to go in the cage. I would never go in the cage. Do you know why? Because I'd get my a** handed to me. But for them thinking they can come over and do that to us? That's f****** liberty."
While many MMA fighters have stepped into the ring either during or after their careers in the cage, few have attempted the inverse.
Former three-division titleholder and ex-UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm is just about the only boxer to successfully make the transition. James Toney, Claressa Shields, Ray Mercer and others have attempted brief and largely unsuccessful stints in MMA despite dominating the boxing scene.
