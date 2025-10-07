Frank Warren Drops Major Update On Tyson Fury’s Return To Boxing
Tyson Fury announced in early 2025 that he would no longer be competing as a professional fighter, shocking fans with his retirement. As it wasn't the first time Fury had announced his retirement, many in the boxing community doubted the statement.
However, as 2025 comes to an end, Fury will have not competed as a professional boxer for over a year. Back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk would reduce the 'Gypsy King's' record to 34-2-1, as he suffered defeat for the first time in May 2024.
An all-English blockbuster with Anthony Joshua is one that has been discussed at length, even despite Fury's retirement. However, the bout did not come to fruition in 2025.
Fans may begin to collect their hope once again now, as Frank Warren has provided an update on Fury.
Frank Warren Says That Tyson Fury Wants To Compete 2026
Queensberry Boxing promoter Frank Warren has been reluctant to say anything definitive about Fury since his retirement. Although Warren would confirm Fury's decision, he was seemingly unsure about whether or not the retirement was temporary.
Now, Warren has confirmed to DAZN that Fury has expressed interest in making a return to the boxing ring in 2026.
“I spoke to him last week; he said that he's going to come back and fight next year. He wants to do it.”- Frank Warren
The promoter added, “He's had a very busy year this year. He's obviously not had a fight this year, but as we've all seen, he's had his documentary. He's been filming with Netflix for his At Home with the Fury’s series.
MORE: David Benavidez Reveals Definitive Reason He'll Never Fight Terence Crawford
“He's also got another documentary that he's finishing off, plus other things he wants. I mean, he's told me categorically he wants to fight next year. So, we'll sit down and see.”
Warren did not reveal any details regarding the timeframe in which Fury may return, nor did he allude to who the potential opponent may be. However, it is likely that a fight with Joshua will be in the pipeline for 2026 if Fury does return.
Joshua is understood to be returning in the early part of 2026, with Eddie Hearn implying 'AJ' would face another heavyweight before his showdown with Fury. This may mean that Fury also chooses to take on another challenge before sharing the ring with Joshua.
It is currently unclear who Joshua will face in his next bout; however, Martin Bakole has been named as a potential opponent for the former world champion.
