Frankie Edgar Says "Perfect Storm" Led To BKFC 82 Debut
BKFC 82 could not have come at a better time for Frankie Edgar.
Edgar retired from the UFC after going 1-5 from 2019 to 2022, making it a huge shock when he decided to return to competition at BKFC 82. However, Edgar feels that everything aligned for him to make his bare-knuckle boxing debut.
"I was definitely a heavy boxer in my mixed martial arts career," Edgar said, via the BKFC on X, formerly Twitter.
"I threw a lot of punches. I have a lot of significant strikes landed in UFC history. I took a leap into bare-knuckle; it was kind of the perfect storm. Them coming to Jersey for the first time [and] my body's feeling good. I'll be honest, the first time I saw BKFC, I was super intrigued. It's a very raw, intense battle."
Edgar called himself a boxing-heavy MMA fighter, but he has been primarily known as a high-level wrestler. 'The Answer' transitioned to MMA after a decorated career as a NCAA Division I wrestler.
Edgar has not fought since UFC 281 in November 2022, when he suffered a brutal first-round knockout loss to Chris Gutierrez. The former champion confirmed that the bout would be his last before making the walk.
Since retiring from MMA, Edgar has largely remained out of the limelight. Less than two years after his retirement, the UFC inducted Edgar into the Hall of Fame in 2024.
Frankie Edgar reacts to Jimmie Rivera matchup
Adding to the "perfect storm" that Edgar alluded to is the fact that he gets to fight in his backyard against a fellow New Jersey native. Edgar said he considers Rivera to be "a friend," but will hold nothing back on Oct. 4.
"To get to go at it against another Jersey boy in Jimmie, it's awesome," Edgar said. "We're a competitive bunch here in Jersey. Even though I consider Jimmie a friend, we're gonna go out there and we're going to fight to see who the best guy is in Jersey right now. Little clash of North Jersey versus Shore a little bit."
The two do not come from the same gym, but Edgar and Rivera have trained together throughout their simultaneous UFC careers. Rivera left the UFC in 2021, one year before Edgar.
While Edgar will be making his BKFC debut, Rivera is a veteran of the bare-knuckle scene. 'El Terror' is 2-2-1 in the BKFC ring, with his only losses against BKFC 82 headliner Jeremy Stephens and promotional featherweight champion Kai Stewart.
