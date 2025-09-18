Gennady Golovkin Speaks on Coming Out of Retirement at 43 Years Old
Former professional Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin hung up his gloves in 2023, with his last professional bout coming a year prior.
Debuting in May 2006, 'GGG' would go on to become a unified middleweight champion, as well as accumulating 42 wins in 45 professional fights, scoring 37 knockouts in the process.
Best known for his legendary trilogy with Canelo Alvarez, who recently fell short against Terence Crawford, Golovkin is beloved by many boxing fans. However, he may yet have another outing in him.
Gennady Golovkin Does Not Shut Down the Idea of a Return to Boxing
Fighters coming out of retirement is something that is becoming more common in the boxing world. In 2024, Mike Tyson had his first professional bout in 19 years in what was the most notable return of a boxing legend.
Golovkin, 43, could be the latest boxing legend to return to the ring, as he was seemingly open to the idea in a recent interview with Boxing Scene at the World Boxing Championships.
The Kazakhstani fighter was excited watching his country have success whilst in attendance at the championships, saying, "Everybody is happy. Not just me, but the whole team is happy. Everybody is happy. Boxing fans are happy because it is great to them.”
The excitement of Kazakhstan's success led to Golovkin being asked about a potential return to the ring. "Yes, why not?" Golovkin responded.
Alvarez's former rival went on to add, "I feel my old emotions here," speaking on the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool. When asked about a possible return date or opponent, Golovkin said, "That's my secret."
There would likely not be a shortage of options for Golovkin should the fighter wish to return. As Manny Pacquiao returned at the age of 46 to fight for a world title, it is not impossible to think 'GGG' could do the same.
Should Golovkin wish to return to middleweight, there are three champions at 160 pounds the 43-year-old could target. Janibek Alimkhanuly (17-0) is one option as he currently holds the WBO and IBF titles in the division.
The WBA champion is Erislandy Lara (31-3-3), who currently holds the title that Golovkin vacated in 2023. 'GGG' was also ordered to face the Cuban prior to relinquishing his champion status. Meanwhile, the WBC World Middleweight title is held by Carlos Adames, who defended his title in February against Hamzah Sheeraz via a split draw.
Golovkin could also choose to go down the Jake Paul route and face the internet star, or aim for a fight with a former MMA star such as Darren Till.
