Shakur Stevenson Sends Urgent Message To "Brother" Terence Crawford
As impressed as he was with his win over Canelo Alvarez, Shakur Stevenson does not want to see Terence Crawford fight anymore.
As a longtime friend of Crawford's, Stevenson is aware that 'Bud' still has a lot left in the tank. However, after beating Alvarez, Stevenson does not believe that Crawford has to endure the daily grind anymore, with his legacy already set.
"I don't want to see him fight no more," Stevenson said on 'The Ariel Helwani Show. "Nah, I don't. It's a lot, from training camps that wear and tear on your body. Me, being his brother, I really got endless love for this guy. I don't want to see it. I think he did everything in the sport that he could do. I think there's nothing else that can be done. He made one of the best fighters of our generation look average. I think it's time to retire on a high horse."
Crawford has been asked about his future countless times since beating Alvarez, but remains non-committal with his responses. Turki Alalshikh slyly proposed a potential fight with David Benavidez, but Crawford does not have a next opponent lined up.
Crawford, who turns 38 at the end of the month, has lowered his activity level significantly in recent years. The pound-for-pound No. 1 fighter has fought just three times since the beginning of 2023 and has not competed twice in the same calendar year since 2019.
What's next for Terence Crawford?
If he decides to continue fighting, Crawford, the first undisputed three-division champion in men's boxing history, has no shortage of options. He was long linked to a potential bout with Jaron 'Boots' Ennis at 154 pounds, but quickly shut down that avenue after beating Alvarez, saying he is not going back down in weight.
At this point in his career, Crawford is essentially working as an independent contractor, though each of his last two bouts has been with Turki Alalshikh. The Benavidez fight is technically the biggest possible option, but 'The Mexican Monster' has not fought at 168 pounds since 2023. It seems unlikely that Crawford would go up in weight again just to face Benavidez at 175 pounds.
MORE: The Biggest Winner From The Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Fight Wasn't Crawford
Crawford has also engaged in back-and-forth banter with UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria, though he claimed the crossover fight is not on his radar.
If Crawford returns. It would need to be in a massive pay-per-view headliner. Perhaps defending the 168-pound titles against Hamzah Sheeraz gets him there, or the champion might be interested in dark horse contender Jermall Charlo.
Although Crawford does not have any direct history with Charlo, he was briefly linked to his twin brother, Jermell Charlo. While pummeling Errol Spence Jr., Crawford infamously pointed to Jermell Charlo, who was sitting ringside, and told him, "You're next!"
Regardless of what happens next in his career, Crawford is already established as the greatest fighter of the current era. It might take him a while, but he seems too invested to leave now.
The Latest Boxing News
Andre Ward Rips Terence Crawford 'Smear Campaign' Amid Canelo Alvarez Fight Rant
Naoya Inoue's Next Fight Announced as 'The Monster' Shares Card With Fellow Japanese Star
Gennady Golovkin Speaks on Coming Out of Retirement at 43 Years Old
Jai Opetaia Explains Why Fellow Cruiserweight Champions Will Not Accept Unification Bout