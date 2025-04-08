Gervonta Davis Coach Claims Shakur Stevenson Is Trying To Age Him Out Before A Fight
Gervonta Davis fought Lamont Roach in March and the contest ended in a majority draw. It was a controversial outing for 'Tank' as he took a deliberate knee in the ninth round, but the incident wasn't scored as a knockdown. Davis and Roach are expected to rematch next.
Another fight that has long been tipped for Davis is a showdown against Shakur Stevenson. Stevenson is coming off a stoppage win against Josh Padley in his last outing back in February.
Davis holds the WBA lightweight title while Stevenson has the WBC belt. They've long been touted as the two best lightweights and a potential showdown could be a stylistic heaven. Davis is a hard hitter who can change the flow of any contest at any time. Stevenson, meanwhile, relies on technical superiority and is a defensive mastermind.
Davis' coach Kenny Ellis has now claimed that Stevenson is trying to age his pupil out before fighting him. In a recent interview with Millcity Boxing, he said:
I see that coming from Shakur, wait as long as he can. Shakur's trying to age him out. But he ain't aging no time soon.
Gervonta Davis, though, is only 30 years old while Shakur Stevenson is 27. So, there isn't much of age gap between the two belt holders in the lightweight division.
Unfortunately, they don't look set to fight anytime soon. Davis, in all probability, will face Roach in a rematch to settle the rivalry. While Stevenson has been in talks for a William Zepeda clash next.
