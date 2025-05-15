Gervonta Davis, Lamont Roach Rematch Date Announcement Has Boxing Fans Divided
Ever since the March 1 fight between Lamont Roach and Gervonta "Tank" Davis for Davis' WBC lightweight belt included a ton of controversy (including Tank taking a knee in the middle of the ninth round and not getting penalized for it) and ended up being a majority draw, fans have been clamoring for a rematch to get announced.
Since it took so long for this rematch to get finalized, a lot of hype around this second bout between two elite lightweights lost some steam.
However, discussion has ramped up once again after Ring Magazine announced the rematch with an X post that wrote, "The Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach rematch will take place on Aug 16th in Las Vegas, sources tell The Ring's Mike Coppinger."
It had been previously reported that the rematch would take place in late July or early August, so this date wasn't a major surprise. However, this announcement becoming official is getting fans excited about these two squaring off once again, with fans of each picking sides.
"lamont wins easily this time," one fan wrote in a reply to the post.
Another fan said, "😴Tank by the sweet science, and by wide UD. He's focused on making it to that real payday vs. Jake Paul and likely not worried about knocking Lamont out.
"Lamont will cry again after he loses and claim Tank ran the whole fight."
"tank is gonna make a statement in the rematch I can feel it," a third added.
Anticipation for this fight is only going to increase as August 16 approaches.
