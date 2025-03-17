Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Rematch Announcement Has Boxing Fans Divided
After one of the more controversial boxing matches in recent memory took place between Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. on March 1, the entire boxing community was clamoring to see these two face off again so that the first fight's majority draw decision could be put in the rearview.
It quickly became clear that both sides were looking to get a rematch together. And an X post from Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix confirmed this by writing:
"A Tank-Roach rematch could happen as early as June 21st in Las Vegas, sources told @SINow. Both sides now committed to running it back."
Now that a date and location for Davis vs. Roach 2 is seemingly being finalized, there has been social media debate from fans about which of these world-class boxers will emerge victorious in the second showdown.
Some fans are siding with Roach. One example of this is with X user @Moe_38ST, who posted two photos from the first fight and wrote, "Roach is beating dat *** again mane 😤🦾".
Another fan posted a gif of a cockroach wielding a lightsaber, an indication that they're favoring Roach.
Other fans are siding with Davis for the rematch. In one example, a fan who wrote, "I thought roach won the first 115-113, but I think tank will make adjustments and win the rematch."
"Tank, I think Roach will be very competitive but Tank will KO him in the later rounds," added another.
The hype for this fight is only going to build as the expected rematch date gets closer.
