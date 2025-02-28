Gervonta Davis Snubs Ryan Garcia When Naming the Hardest Puncher He Has Faced
Gervonta Davis is one of the hardest punchers in boxing. And as he can dish it out, Davis can take it as well.
During his career, Davis has faced some powerful punchers. Ryan Garcia, Rolly Romero, and more are among his notable opponents.
Garcia is a knockout artist in his own right. Davis, though, reckons that Romero is the hardest hitting opponent he has faced off against.
Speaking to the media ahead of his fight against Lamont Roach this weekend, Davis said:
I ain't going to lie, Rolly hit hard. People are sleeping on Rolly. He hasn't got a chin so Rolly gets caught but he can hit. He's the only person I have felt. When he swung it felt like there were bricks in his hands.
Davis and Romero fought in 2022 with 'Tank' earning a vicious sixth round knockout win. Davis claimed that Danny Garcia is another fighter who hits hard. Davis and Garcia have never fought but have sparred together. 'Tank' said:
Who else I sparred that was like that was Danny Garcia. That guy can hit.
Gervonta Davis is currently the WBA lightweight champion. He is set tof ace Lamont Roach, who is the WBA super featherweight champion. Roach, though, is challenging for the WBA lightweight title against Davis. Roach is 25-1-1 and has the biggest test of his career ahead.
Against a power puncher like Gervonta Davis, there's rarely any room for mistake. Hence, Roach needs to be at his absolute best for the entire contest this weekend.
The Latest Boxing News
Gennady Golovkin Speaks Out On Preserving Boxing In the Olympics
Gervonta Davis Slams Shakur Stevenson And Keyshawn For Not Fighting Each Other
Gervonta Davis Says Boxing Is "Draining," Talks End Of His Fighting Career
Eddie Hearn Makes Huge Claim About Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn Fight Ticket Sales