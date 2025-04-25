How To Watch Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream
One could make a compelling case that Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez is one of the most important fights of both fighters' careers.
The two will meet on May 2 at Times Square in New York in the co-main event to Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando "Rolly" Romero. Teofimo Lopez vs. Arnold Barboza Jr. for Lopez's WBO junior welterweight and Ring Magazine titles will take place on the same card as well.
For Haney (31-0, 15 KOs), he'll be looking to rebound from the no-contest against Garcia on April 20, 2024. Haney was dropped three times and originally lost the fight by split decision before it was revealed that Garcia failed multiple drug tests for the performance-enhancing drug ostarine, which reversed the result to a no contest.
Haney is the former undisputed lightweight champion and WBC junior welterweight champion and at his best, a pound-for-pound talent with his ability to box, make opponents miss and make them pay.
He isn't being eased back into action, though. Ramirez (29-2, 18 KOs) is a former unified junior welterweight champion and more than capable of upsetting the apple cart. Ramirez's pressure and solid power, specifically with his left hook, will put Haney and see if he's still the same fighter he once was.
Here is how to watch Haney vs. Ramirez on May 2.
Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez fight date
Date: Friday, May 2, 2025
Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez will take place on May 2, 2025.
Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez start time
Time: 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT
Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez will take place at 5:30 PM ET or 2:30 PM PT.
How to watch Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez
TV/ Stream: DAZN PPV
Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez will be available on DAZN PPV.
Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez location
Location: Times Square, New York
Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez will take place at Times Square in New York.
Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez Fight card
Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando "Rolly" Romero
Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez
Teofimo Lopez vs. Arnold Barboza Jr.
