How to Watch Arnold Khegai vs Joet Gonzalez: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More

Arnold Khegai is set to fight Joet Gonzalez on March 8 at the Thunderos Studios in Long Beach, United States. The clash is scheduled for ten rounds in the featherweight division.

Ukrainian Khegai is 22-1-1 with 14 career knockout wins. Gonzalez is 26-4-0 with 15 knockout wins in his career.

Arnold Khegai vs Joet Gonzalez date

Date: March 8, 2025

Arnold Khegai vs Joet Gonzalez takes place on March 8, 2025.

Arnold Khegai vs Joet Gonzalez start time

Time: 10 pm EST / 7 pm PST

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walk at 10 pm EST / 7 pm PST.

How to watch Arnold Khegai vs Joet Gonzalez

TV/Stream: ProBoxTV

Arnold Khegai vs Joet Gonzalez will be available on ProBoxTV via streaming or on TV.

Arnold Khegai vs Joet Gonzalez location

Location: Thunder Studios, Long Beach, California, United States.

Arnold Khegai vs Joet Gonzalez will take place at the Thunder Studios, Long Beach, California, United States.

Arnold Khegai vs Joet Gonzalez fight card

Arnold Khegai vs Joet Gonzalez: Featherweight

Luis Torres vs Nicholas Walters: Lightweight

Jesus Saracho vs Luis Lopez: Welterweight

Kelvin Davis vs Chris Howard: Welterweight

Eros Correa vs Jose Saant: Welterweight

Brandon McCarthy vs Jose Rodriguez: Super lightweight

