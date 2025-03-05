How to Watch Arnold Khegai vs Joet Gonzalez: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More
Arnold Khegai is set to fight Joet Gonzalez on March 8 at the Thunderos Studios in Long Beach, United States. The clash is scheduled for ten rounds in the featherweight division.
Ukrainian Khegai is 22-1-1 with 14 career knockout wins. Gonzalez is 26-4-0 with 15 knockout wins in his career.
Arnold Khegai vs Joet Gonzalez date
Date: March 8, 2025
Arnold Khegai vs Joet Gonzalez takes place on March 8, 2025.
Arnold Khegai vs Joet Gonzalez start time
Time: 10 pm EST / 7 pm PST
The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walk at 10 pm EST / 7 pm PST.
How to watch Arnold Khegai vs Joet Gonzalez

TV/Stream: ProBoxTV
TV/Stream: ProBoxTV
Arnold Khegai vs Joet Gonzalez will be available on ProBoxTV via streaming or on TV.
Arnold Khegai vs Joet Gonzalez location
Location: Thunder Studios, Long Beach, California, United States.
Arnold Khegai vs Joet Gonzalez will take place at the Thunder Studios, Long Beach, California, United States.
Arnold Khegai vs Joet Gonzalez fight card
Arnold Khegai vs Joet Gonzalez: Featherweight
Luis Torres vs Nicholas Walters: Lightweight
Jesus Saracho vs Luis Lopez: Welterweight
Kelvin Davis vs Chris Howard: Welterweight
Eros Correa vs Jose Saant: Welterweight
Brandon McCarthy vs Jose Rodriguez: Super lightweight
