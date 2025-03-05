Davin Haney Says He Is Past The Ryan Garcia Fight And Looking Forward
Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia are set to share a card on May 2. Garcia headlines the card against Rolly Romero while Haney fights Jose Ramirez on the undercard.
Haney and Garcia fought in April 2024 and the latter managed three knockdowns enroute to a decision win. The result, though, was later overturned to a no contest as Garcia tested positive for banned substance Ostarine.
In a press conference in New York in the run up to the event, Haney said that he is already past the fight and is looking ahead and completely focused on Jose Ramirez.
Haney said:
I fought somebody on PEDs, and that’s how that fight was, but we move forward. The world wants to see what Devin Haney’s going to show up, and I look forward to giving everybody those answers. I took the year off to spend some time with my family. I just had a baby, and I wanted to rest and recover and come back when I felt it was the right time.
Haney added:
But when I came back, I wanted to face the best fighters in the world, I didn’t want to face any regular Joe Blow, I wanted to fight a two-time world champion like Jose Ramirez. That’s why we picked him.
Devin Haney is also making a return to the welterweight division for his fight against Ramirez. 'The Dream' reckons his body is maturing and this is the perfect weight class moving forward. He said:
It was definitely time. My body was maturing. 140 was hard for me to make weight. I felt good for one fight, the second fight I didn’t feel as good. It’s time.
