Ryan Garcia Fires Warning To Dana White On Key Issue Regarding His New Boxing Venture
Ryan Garcia has a brutal take on Dana White entering boxing. The UFC CEO is starting a new venture alongside TKO Group and Turki Alalshikh.
The new venture is expected to host their first major event in September with Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford potentially headlining.
With a new wave of management coming in, exicting times could be ahead for boxing fans. Ryan Garcia, though, is worried about the paycheck White might offer.
White has often been criticized for allegedly underpaying fighters in the UFC. Boxers, on the other hand, make multiple times more, especially a superstar like Garcia. Speaking about the gap in compensation between the sports, he told The Schmo:
If they pay like the UFC though, we might not like it.
Ryan Garcia is set for a return to the squared circle this year. He last fought in April 2024 and beat Devin Haney via majority decision after scoring three knockdowns. However, Garcia tested positive for the banned substance Ostarine and was subsequently handed a one year suspension.
His ban will end next month and Garcia will make a return to action on May 2. He will headline a star studded card against Rolly Romero. Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr and Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez will also take place during the event.
Garcia currently holds a professional record of 24-1-0 with 20 career knockout wins.
The Latest Boxing News
Ryan Garcia Reacts To Teofimo Lopez Slapping Arnold Barboza Jr
Eddie Hearn Doubts Dana White Can Use UFC Model In Boxing
Tyson Fury Coming Out Of Retirement For A New Sport In A New Role
Canelo Alvarez Reveals The Motivation Behind Continuing His Boxing Career