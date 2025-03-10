Top 5 Fights To Make In Boxing, Feat. Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia, Oleksandr Usyk, Dmitry Bivol & More
Boxing is booming.
Well, that is if you are to believe the multitude of promotors and powers that be that are currently jostling for position in the fight game.
2025 has kicked off with some memorable bouts already, but there are plenty more super-fights to be made up and down the divisions.
Let's take a look at the top five that tickle our fancy at KO on SI:
5. Teofimo Lopez vs Ryan Garcia
Failed drugs tests and racist outbursts on social media aside, Lopez and Garcia would, unfortunately, be box office viewing.
These two are as unpredictable outside of the ring as they are inside and promotional companies wouldn't have to lift a finger in trying to sell this fight.
Both guys looked to have the world at their feet a couple of years ago but are still huge draws in and around lightweight/super-lightweight and more than capable of running back to the top of their chosen weight classes.
MORE:
Saudi Money Has Reshaped The Boxing Landscape: But For Better Or Worse?
4. Naoya Inoue vs Murodjon Akhmadaliev
This fight has been on the horizon for a year or so now, with Team Akhmadaliev doing their utmost to goad the Japanese "Monster" into what would be an unmissable contest at super-bantamweight.
Inoue has blitzed through everyone at light-flyweight, super-flyweight, bantamweight and super-bantamweight, notching up an unbeaten 29-0 record with 26 KOs.
Murodjon "MJ" Akhmadaliev has been considered one of Inoue's biggest tests around this weight for some time now, but after losing a controversial split decision to Marlon Tapales in 2023 was forced to rebuild at 122 pounds.
If Inoue gets past Ramon Cardenas on May 4, then it is widely understood that this fight will land in September.
3. Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois
We've seen it once before, but now for the undisputed heavyweight championship, Usyk vs Dubois 2 has quite the pull.
Their original fight in 2023 ended in controversial circumstances with Usyk being allowed time in his corner to recover from a low-blow – a punch that Team Dubois are still convinced to this day was a legitimate body shot.
Usyk ended up stopping Dubois in the ninth round, but the Briton has improved since, going 3-0 against Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and Anthony Joshua.
With Tyson Fury "retired" and Anthony Joshua losing to both men, this is the fight that tops the heavyweight list.
2. Gervonta Davis vs Shakur Stevenson
Gervonta "Tank" Davis was lucky to escape with his unbeaten record intact from New York last weekend, with Lamont Roach surprising the Baltimore fighter over 12 competitive rounds.
The judges' scorecards read 115-113 Davis, 114-114, 114-114 for "Tank" to retain his WBA lightweight title, and he'd be wise not to run it back with Roach any time soon.
Davis' name has long been linked with Shakur Stevenson and with a slew of money sloshing around the sport at the moment it may well be the time to strike.
Stevenson was effective in Riyadh moving to 23-0 against late-replacement Josh Padley, but still lacks that big showpiece win on his record.
1. Dmitry Bivol vs David Benavidez
After a draining 24 rounds with Artur Beterbiev, undisputed light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol would be wise to look elsewhere as he attempts to concrete his position as one of the best fighters on the planet.
If he wants to underline his standing in the 175-pound division, then a fight with David Benavidez is the only way to go.
Benavidez is a giant at the weight, hits hard and has recorded 24 KOs in his 30 professional wins.
A run of wins against Caleb Plant, Demitrius Andrade, Oleksandr Gvozdyk and David Morrell is as good as anyone's over the same time period, and the 28-year-old is overdue a crack at the light-heavyweight gold.
The Latest Boxing News
Terence Crawford Roasts Gervonta Davis After Response To Knockdown Diss
Canelo Alvarez Talks Up Terence Crawford Fight And Dismisses Weight Gap As Potential Factor
Shawn Porter Pinpoints What Shakur Stevenson Does Better Than Floyd Mayweather
Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price: Price Outclasses Jonas To Unify Titles