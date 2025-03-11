Ryan Garcia And Devin Haney Exchange Barbs At Press Conference
Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia are picking up right where they left off.
The war of words picked back up during the second press conference for the Times Square Card on Monday in Los Angeles. The two started going back and forth after Garcia was asked by DAZN's Todd Grisham about his upcoming bout with Rolando "Rolly" Romero. Garcia responded by saying Rolly wasn't his first choice in opponent for May 2 at Times Square in New York and that he's looking forward to beating Haney.
"I'm really just focused on whooping Devin Haney's ass again," Garcia said. "That's all I'm really worried about. Just to not even redeem myself by or cement that Ostarine bull****, which you probably did set up...That ostarine don't help you block a left hook bro. You got hit like a thousand times."
"How did you test positive?" Haney said. "You took your punishment because you knew you were guilty."
Haney also added that he's looking to get revenge in the ring when they meet again.
"My main focus is Jose Ramirez and then lining it back up with Ryan Garcia," Haney said. "Whatever his punishment, that's what it was and I look to punish him in the ring."
Haney will face Jose Ramirez on May 2 at Times Square. Should Haney and Garcia win their respective bouts, Turk Alalshikh plans to have them fight again later in 2025 in Saudi Arabia. Teofimo Lopez (21-1, 13 KOs) is also defending his WBO junior welterweight title against interim WBO junior welterweight champion Arnold Barboza Jr. (31-0, 11 KOs).
Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) and Garcia first fought on April 20. Garcia dropped Haney three times en route to winning a majority decision, but the win was overruled after he failed multiple drug tests for the performance-enhancing drug, Ostarine. The multiple failed drug tests were the icing on the cake in what was a slew of unprofessional acts by Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs), including missing weight by over three pounds, making him ineligible to win Haney's WBA junior welterweight title when they fought.
Garcia was suspended for one year by the New York State Athletic Commission retroactive to April 20.
If there's anything fight fans know about boxing, it's that it's dangerous to put the cart ahead of the horse and plan ahead for future fights. Ramirez (29-2, 18 KOs) is a former unified junior welterweight champion, while Romero (16-2, 13 KOs) is also a former champion who boasts the kind of power that could easily ruin Garcia's plans to face Haney later this year.
Still, with their fights just under two months away, the build up will ratchet up even more heading into the historic card at Times Square. And if Haney and Garcia can win their respective bouts, the rematch is poised to be one of the biggest fights in boxing in 2025.
