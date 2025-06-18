How to Watch Brian Norman Jr vs Jin Sasaki: Date, Start Time & Live Stream
Brian Norman Jr. looks to make a statement in enemy territory when he defends his WBO welterweight title against Jin Sasaki.
Norman Jr. and Sasaki will clash in the main event on June 19th at the Ota-City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan on ESPN+. It's a fight between two of the top boxers at 147 lbs, with the winner potentially in-line for a major fight afterwards.
Should Norman win, a fight with unified IBF, WBA and Ring Magazine champion Jaron "Boots" Ennis could be on the horizon. For Sasaki, he could bring Japan yet another world title and prove that the nation does not only dominate the smaller weight classes.
Both boxers are ranked in the top 10 at welterweight according to Ring Magazine. Norman Jr. is ranked No. 1, while Sasaki is the No. 6 ranked 147 lber.
Norman Jr. (27-0, 2 NC, 21 KOs) will be making his second defense of his WBO title. He is coming off a knockout win, stopping Derrieck Cuevas in the third round on March 29th. "The Assassin" was coming off a 10-month layoff, where he was dealing with a hand injury. He told KO on SI that he likes to stay active, hence the three month turnaround from his last fight.
The 24-year-old is looking to establish himself as the top boxer in the division. A win against Sasaki could open the doors for a potential matchup against Ennis, or even the winner of the Manny Pacquaio-Mario Barrios fight. Norman Jr. looks to be the boogeyman of the division, going into a fighter's hometown and playing spoilers. He looks to do the same on Thursday.
Sasaki (19-1-1, 17 KOs) will be fighting for the second time this year, beating Shoki Sakai by unanimous decision on January 24th. Since losing to Andy Hiraoka on October 19th, 2021, the 23-year-old has stopped seven of his last nine opponents. Sasaki is looking to bring the fight to Norman Jr., making the bout a grueling inside exchange in the pocket, making it a test of will and spirit.
Here is how to watch the fight on Thursday.
Brian Norman Jr vs Jin Sasaki date
Date: Thursday June 19, 2025
Brian Norman Jr vs Jin Sasaki will take place on June 19, 2025.
Brian Norman Jr vs Jin Sasaki start time
Time: 7:15 AM ET / 4:15 AM PT
The Brian Norman Jr vs Jin Sasaki main event begins at 7:15 AM ET/4:15 AM PT.
How to watch Brian Norman Jr vs George Kambosos Jr.
TV/ Stream: ESPN+
Brian Norman Jr vs Jin Sasaki will be streamed on ESPN+.
Richardson Hitchins vs George Kambosos Jr location
Location: The Ota-City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan
Brian Norman Jr vs Jin Sasaki will take place at the Ota-City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.
