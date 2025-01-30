Boxing

Ryan Garcia Enrolls In Vada Drug Testing Ahead Of Rumored Return

Ryan Garcia is rumored to be back in the ring in May.

Nathaniel Marrero

Ryan Garcia misses weight, weighing in at 143.2lbs for his bout with WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn NY.
Ryan Garcia has taken the next step toward his rumored return in May vs Rolando "Rolly" Romero.

BoxingScene's Lance Pugmire reported that Garcia officially enrolled in the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association on Thursday.

Garcia is currently serving a one-year suspension for testing positive for ostarine three times after his bout vs. Devin Haney on April 20 in New York. The failed drug tests caused his decision victory over Devin Haney to become a no-contest.

Pugmire also reported that Garcia's manager, Guadalupe Valencia, said his fighter is also participating in the California State Athletic Commission's drug testing program. Enrolling in both drug test programs was part of solidifying a rematch against Haney later in 2025.

Garcia knocked Haney down three times in their first meeting.

Amid all of the testing Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) will have to endure, Valencia has maintained that his fighter is a clean fighter despite the three failed drug tests.

“Ryan has always been a clean fighter. He was the victim of contaminated supplements,” Valencia told BoxingScene via text message. “The level of contamination had zero benefit to him, as our experts have opined. Those are the facts. He had tested all of his career with clean results, and that will continue to be the case.”

Garcia will reportedly fight Rolando "Rolly" Romero (16-2, 13 KOs) in New York in May.

Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) is reported to be fighting former junior welterweight champion Jose Ramirez (29-2, 18 KOs) on the same card. If both fighters win, the bitter rivals are supposed to rematch in October.

