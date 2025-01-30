Ryan Garcia Enrolls In Vada Drug Testing Ahead Of Rumored Return

𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒‼️



Ryan Garcia has enrolled in VADA and California drug testing ahead of his planned three-fight series that will include his return to the ring in May and a rematch with bitter rival Devin Haney in October.



