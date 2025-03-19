How to Watch George Kambosos Jr vs Jake Wyllie: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More
George Kambosos Jr is set to return to action on March 22 as he takes on Jake Wyllie at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. Kambosos is set to make his first appearance since his May 2024 defeat to Vasiliy Lomachenko.
The Aussie holds a professional record of 21-3-0 with 10 career knockout wins under his belt. His compatriot and upcoming opponent Wyllie, though, has also shown knockout prowess so far in his career.
The 24-year-old holds a professional record of 16-1-0 with 15 career wins by way of knockout. His last outing was against Allan Villanueva less than a month ago in a fight that ended in a no contest due to accidental clash of heads.
George Kambosos Jr vs Jake Wyllie fight date
Date: March 22, 2025
George Kambosos Jr vs Jake Wyllie takes place on March 22, 2025.
George Kambosos Jr vs Jake Wyllie start time
Time: 4 am EST
George Kambosos Jr vs Jake Wyllie will take place at 4 am EST.
How to watch George Kambosos Jr vs Jake Wyllie
TV/ Stream: DAZN
George Kambosos Jr vs Jake Wyllie could be streamed on DAZN.
George Kambosos Jr vs Jake Wyllie location
Location: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia.
George Kambosos Jr vs Jake Wyllie will take place at the Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia.
Fight Card:
Super lightweight: George Kambosos Jr vs Jake Wyllie
WBC featherweight championship: Skye Nicolson vs Tiara Brown
Heavyweight: Teremoana Jr vs James Singh
WBA bantamweight title: Cherneka Johnson vs Nina Hughes
Light heavyweight: Iman Khatev vs Durval Elias Palacio
Heavyweight: Hemi Ahio vs Aekkaphob Auraiwan
Super lightweight: Jayden Buan vs Jordan Kasilieris
The Latest Boxing News
Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas Fight Picked Up By Major U.S. Broadcaster
Lamont Roach Explains The Hold-Up In Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Rematch Contract
Oleksandr Usyk Open To Fighting Alex Pereira But Eyeing Another Opponent First
Alycia Baumgardner Signs With Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions