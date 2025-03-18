Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas Fight Picked Up By Major U.S. Broadcaster
Naoya Inoue is set to defend his undisputed super bantamweight title against Ramon Cardenas on March 4th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The 31-year-old Japanese star (29-0, 26 KOs) will fight in the United States for the first time since 2021. Defending his title for the fourth time, he will take on challenger Ramon Cardenas (26-1, 14 KOs), who will get his first shot at the title.
Inoue vs Cardenas will be broadcast live on ESPN, including ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, Top Tank Boxing announced in an X post on March 17th.
Also featured on the card is the WBO featherweight title match-up between Rafael Espinoza and Edward Vazquez.
The fight will air at 10 pm EST (7 pm PST) and will immediately follow the Los Angeles Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves game, per the announcement. Of course, the Dodgers game will feature another Japanese sports star in reigning MLB National League MVP, Shohei Ohtani.
Top Rank's Bob Arum commented on the announcement, saying:
“This is a tremendous platform for Inoue to perform, as he and the incomparable Ohtani are two of Japan’s most decorated athletes. This promises to be a special event at T-Mobile Arena and for boxing fans watching on ESPN.”- Bob Arum, Top Rank Chairman
